Gravity plays a crucial role in shaping patterned locomotor output to maintain dynamic stability during locomotion. The present study aimed to clarify the gravity-dependent regulation of modules that organize multiple muscle activities during walking in humans. Participants walked on a treadmill at seven speeds (1–6 km h−1 and a subject- and gravity-specific speed determined by the Froude number (Fr) corresponding to 0.25) while their body weight was partially supported by a lift to simulate walking with five levels of gravity conditions from 0.07 to 1 g. Modules, i.e., muscle-weighting vectors (spatial modules) and phase-dependent activation coefficients (temporal modules), were extracted from 12 lower-limb electromyographic (EMG) activities in each gravity (Fr ~ 0.25) using nonnegative matrix factorization. Additionally, a tensor decomposition model was fit to the EMG data to quantify variables depending on the gravity conditions and walking speed with prescribed spatial and temporal modules. The results demonstrated that muscle activity could be explained by four modules from 1 to 0.16 g and three modules at 0.07 g, and the modules were shared for both spatial and temporal components among the gravity conditions. The task-dependent variables of the modules acting on the supporting phase linearly decreased with decreasing gravity, whereas that of the module contributing to activation prior to foot contact showed nonlinear U-shaped modulation. Moreover, the profiles of the gravity-dependent modulation changed as a function of walking speed. In conclusion, reduced gravity walking was achieved by regulating the contribution of prescribed spatial and temporal coordination in muscle activities.