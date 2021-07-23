DES MOINES- State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans of the July 31 deadline for eligible families to register for the 2021 College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway. “Not only will one family in Southwest Iowa receive a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution, but their child care provider will win a $200 gift card to purchase education tools and resources,” said Fitzgerald. “Families and child care providers work together to set children up for success. I’m happy to provide additional support and give a boost to their education savings.” Once a child care provider has signed up to participate in the giveaway, their families can visit Iowa529Contest.com to enter. Child care providers have until the last day of the giveaway to register.