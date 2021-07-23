Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway

swiowanewssource.com
 10 days ago

DES MOINES- State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans of the July 31 deadline for eligible families to register for the 2021 College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway. “Not only will one family in Southwest Iowa receive a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution, but their child care provider will win a $200 gift card to purchase education tools and resources,” said Fitzgerald. “Families and child care providers work together to set children up for success. I’m happy to provide additional support and give a boost to their education savings.” Once a child care provider has signed up to participate in the giveaway, their families can visit Iowa529Contest.com to enter. Child care providers have until the last day of the giveaway to register.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Community Colleges#Trade Schools#State Income Taxes#Iowans#Lrb 888 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy