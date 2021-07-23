Gene Therapy Protects Optic Nerve Cells and Vision in Mice with Retinal Injury and Glaucoma
A form of gene therapy administered to mice has been shown to protect optic nerve cells and help prevent vision loss or blindness from optic nerve damage and other serious retinal injury, and from retinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Mount Sinai scientists demonstrated how using gene therapy to reactivate a key enzyme known as CaMKII and its downstream signaling in retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) provided robust protection against continued vision loss or impairment in multiple disease and injury models. Reporting on their work in Cell, the team suggested that the findings could help to transform treatment for individuals at risk of major vision loss from retinal degenerative diseases that currently have no cure.www.genengnews.com
