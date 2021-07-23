Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

10 Childhood Life Hacks You Definitely Still Use As An Adult

By Adam
Posted by 
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are you still use life hacks, memory tools and rhymes you learned as a kid in your adult life. I'm 30 years and still find myself muttering "No Eating Shredded Wheat" every time I'm working with directions (No Eating Shredded Wheat representing the clockwise directions on compass North, East, South, West). It's been a long time since I played the piano, but whenever I occasionally sit down to plunk out a tune I place my fingers and repeat the line "Every Good Boy Does Fine" for the lines of the Treble clef.

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
177
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Hacks#Childhood#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Jobswnns.com

People Are Sharing The Life Hacks They Live By

Here are some of the best life hacks from redditors and BuzzFeed. “Try to get on good terms with the secretaries at your company. They are the people who can most easily help cover for you when you make a mistake. Secretaries, tech support, and janitors are the true power in office buildings. Make friends, remember birthdays, and you can get pretty much anything you need.”
Instagramarrestyourdebt.com

7 Glories Of Adult Life That You Didn’t Realize Were So Difficult

Adult life is so much fun. You have so many responsibilities with life and death decisions to make – and yet when we were young, we couldn’t wait to grow up. We all kind of regret that a little bit now, as we face the trials of being a grown-up, even when we don’t feel like one.
violinist.com

Used vs New for adult beginner

Edited: July 23, 2021, 3:22 PM · **I took a pic below but don't know if it worked. First, I realize without pics I'm asking maybe the impossible, but I can't upload a pic yet. Maybe my description will work, maybe not. I visited a local violin shop operated by...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Creating a Sustainable Life for My Autistic Adult Son

My autistic adult son Nat has the right to a life centered around his wants, needs, and abilities. I can mine Nat's life now for potential key support people to sustain his goals, hobbies, and needs. I can be the liaison for building circles of support now so that they...
RelationshipsThrive Global

How To Keep Control Of Your Emotions and Save Your Relationship

Learning how to keep control of your emotions is one of the best ways that you can keep your relationship a healthy one. Something I hear from clients regularly is that, when they are in conflict with their partner, instead of being able to talk about things, emotions take over, people get hurt and nothing gets resolved.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Kidsspring.org.uk

The Common Childhood Sign Of High IQ

The study showed that adults share many traits with the children they were decades earlier. Many of our personality traits can be traced through from childhood to our adult years, research finds. Verbal fluency as a child, for example, is a sign of higher intelligence many decades later, the study...
Knoxville, TNWATE

Mom Life: Dollar Store Disney hacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re planning a trip to the most magical place on earth, we have some money saving hacks for you. Brandi Kuch, blogger and mom of three shared some great ideas to help you make memories on a budget for your next Disney trip.
Shoppingnewfolks.com

Save on back-to-school supplies with these great life hacks

School’s out for summer, but back-to-school shopping lurks just around the corner. Parents and kids may dread shopping for back-to-school supplies, and with good reason. Long lines and the bill total when checking out can give major sticker shock. This summer, make it a plan to save on school supplies by nailing back-to-school shopping with budget-friendly life hacks. We have some great tips to help parents take the stress out of back-to-school shopping and shave dollars off those receipt totals, especially if there are multiple kids to buy for. It all starts with taking stock of what’s leftover from the past academic year.
InternetGrazia

16 WhatsApp Hacks That Will Totally Change Your Life

Ok, so WhatsApp – the instant messaging service we all know, use, love... and loathe (on occasion). Why do we loathe it? Because it can just be so INFURIATING. What if we don't want someone to know we've read their message? What if we don't want pictures and videos to automatically save to our handset, stealing our precious memory? Why, when we sent that love heart as a 'joke' to someone, did it come out in size GIGANTIC, like we actually meant 'true love'? And what's with asterisk-ing a word and it coming up in bold? WHATSAPP with that?!
SoftwarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I Used to Rename Files One by One, but This Mac Hack Lets You Do It All at Once

I work with a lot of content. Between my writing-heavy day job, freelance side hustle as a lifestyle journalist, and amateur photography hobby, I handle a lot of files. Word docs, JPGs, PDFs, PNGs — you get the picture. As you can imagine, I'm always looking for ways to make my workflow more efficient to save myself some time. I recently discovered CNN Underscored's hack for renaming multiple files at once on a Mac on TikTok, and now I feel silly for having manually renamed files one by one for years.
Interior Designprincewilliamliving.com

Eight Ways to Simplify Your Life Before September

Next month, the kids go back to school and schedules start filling up. With summer cooling off and fall soon-to-be in full swing, we begin spending more time at home. What better time to clean things up and create a cozy, intentional environment than now?. Organized spaces, physically and digitally,...
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

These 10 actions let your happiness escape. Avoid them!

We go through the days without stopping to ponder the important issues and travel on autopilot. We let our habits take over, even though they sometimes lead us down paths that deteriorate our emotional well-being. We have control over many things that influence our happiness. Here is a list of...
Advocacythelakewoodscoop.com

Instead Of A Crib, This Toddler Sleeps In A Disturbing Place Every Night

[COMMUNICATED] Poverty in Israel remains to be a significant problem in 2021, with a whopping 21.2% of the population living in poverty according to statistics. To make things even more alarming, the statistics show that a large portion of those living in poverty are none other than children. Though one might assume that this kind of third-world societal issue is obsolete at this point, the truth is that Israel is far from it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy