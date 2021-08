Born in the Gilded Age and defining the Modern Age, The St. Regis Mexico City plays host to the most artistic lifestyles and glamorous celebrations found in Mexico City. The iconic hotel is debuting its 48 Hours in Mexico City programming, a new signature offering providing guests with a portfolio of getaways designed to capture the city’s rich culture and best address. Surrounded by the city’s thrilling revival of the arts, culture, and cuisine, the hotel provides easy access to the destination’s most intriguing places and sights, all of which are carefully curated into a personalized itinerary by the hotel’s Clefs d’Or concierge.