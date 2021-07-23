Cancel
Cancer

Biomarkers Found Related to Most Common Type of Leukemia

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers published an article (“Identification of altered cell signaling pathways using proteomic profiling in stable and progressive chronic lymphocytic leukemia”) in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology that reportedly reveals that certain protein markers may indicate which patients have stable forms of CLL and which have more aggressive types.

Cancerscitechdaily.com

Lung Cancer Resistance: The Key Is Glucose Metabolism

Cancers are not only made of tumor cells. In fact, as they grow, they develop an entire cellular ecosystem within and around them. This “tumor microenvironment” is made up of multiple cell types, including cells of the immune system, like T lymphocytes and neutrophils. The tumor microenvironment has predictably drawn...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Why Identical Genetic Mutations Cause Different Types of Cancer

Why do alterations of certain genes cause cancer only in specific organs of the human body? Scientists at the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and the University Medical Center Göttingen have now demonstrated that cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers: The same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamental different outcomes. The team discovered for the first time that tissue specific genetic interactions are responsible for the differential susceptibility of the biliary and the pancreatic epithelium towards transformation by oncogenes. The new findings could guide more precise therapeutic decision making in the future.
CancerMedicalXpress

Advanced bladder cancers respond to immunotherapy regardless of gene mutation status

A new study has demonstrated that patients with advanced bladder cancers whose tumors have a mutated FGFR3 gene respond to immunotherapy treatment in a manner that is similar to patients without that mutation, a discovery that runs counter to previous assumptions. This research, led by scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, has important implications for patients who have not been offered immunotherapy because of their genetic profiles.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Drug combination could make curative surgery possible for some liver cancer patients

A combination of the kinase-inhibitor drug cabozantinib and the immunotherapy drug nivolumab can make curative surgery possible in some liver cancer patients who would normally not be considered surgery candidates. Results published July 29 in the journal Nature Cancer by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center describe the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

HPV16 ctDNA assay predicts treatment response in metastatic head and neck cancer

Oncotarget published "Human papilloma virus circulating tumor DNA assay predicts treatment response in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma" which reported that despite the rising incidence of human papillomavirus related oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, treatment of metastatic disease remains palliative. Even with new treatments such as immunotherapy, response rates...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Precision Medicine is Changing Lung Cancer Treatment, But More Studies are Needed

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Robert Coleman, MD, discussed the evolving treatment paradigm of lung cancer and the role of molecular testing now and in the future. Mutations and precision medicine are changing how lung cancer is treated, especially as molecular testing becomes more common place, and a greater...
CancerMedicalXpress

Combined therapy shows promise for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

A combination therapy pairing a small molecule inhibitor with monoclonal antibody immunotherapy improved patient outcomes for relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a Northwestern Medicine clinical trial published in Blood. The findings support the practice of fixed-duration therapy for a venetoclax-based treatment in CLL, according to Shuo Ma, MD,...
Scienceajmc.com

Study Identifies Potential Biomarkers for MS-Related Cognitive Decline

Results of an observational study suggest retinal nerve fiber layer atrophy and the presence of oligoclonal bands may serve as biomarkers for cognitive decline in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) atrophy and the presence of oligoclonal bands (OCBs) were related to cognitive decline in patients...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Congenital Heart Disease, COVID-19 Infection Host MicroRNAs, Multiple Malformation Mutations

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Germany, the UK, Denmark, and elsewhere describe new genes with apparent ties to sporadic thoracic aortic aneurysm and other forms of congenital heart disease (CHD). Using copy number variant data for 7,958 individuals with CHD and nearly 14,000 without, along with de novo variant insights gleaned from almost 2,500 parent-child trios, the team searched for genes with an over-representation of rare alterations in the CHD-affected individuals, focusing in on 14 known and seven new CHD-associated genes. For a subsequent systems-based analysis, the authors incorporated protein interaction network data to identify pertinent pathways related to heart morphogenesis, Notch signaling, DNA repair, and other processes. "This analysis, which is one of the larger meta-analyses of genomic variants in CHD so far, strengthens the disease association of known CHD genes and identifies novel haploinsufficient CHD candidate genes," they write.
CancerPosted by
Hep

Curing Hepatitis C Improves Liver Cancer Outcomes

People who were treated for hepatitis C with direct-acting antivirals lived longer after receiving potentially curative therapy for liver cancer even if they experienced cancer recurrence, according to findings published in the Journal of Viral Hepatitis. Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection can lead to serious liver complications, including hepatocellular...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Ivosidenib Plus Azacitidine Shows EFS Benefit in IDH1+ Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment with ivosidenib tablets in combination with azacitidine led to improvement in event-free survival in patients with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 AGILE study. Treatment with ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo) in combination with azacitidine led to improvement in event-free survival (EFS)...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Behaves Surprisingly Differently in Never-Smokers

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) — traditionally regarded as a disease of smokers — displays some key differences in patients who have never smoked, according to newly published data. Specifically, although never-smokers have better survival in stage I NSCLC than ever-smokers, they have more rapid disease recurrence and higher mortality in more advanced stages. Additionally, never-smoker NSCLC patients are more likely than their ever-smoker counterparts to be women, have disease in the lower lobe and have adenocarcinoma as the histopathologic subtype.
CancerMedscape News

Hematologic Cancer Increases Risk for Delivery Complications

The risk of in-hospital complications and poor birth outcomes were greater in pregnant women with current or historical cancer diagnoses, new research suggests. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that women with current and historical cancer diagnoses had an increased risk of death, kidney injury, and stroke during delivery hospitalizations, compared with those with no cancer. When it came to delivery outcomes, this group also had a higher risk for preterm birth and postpartum hemorrhage. Those with a current cancer diagnoses had a 1.7-fold increase in odds for a preterm birth, compared with women without cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Research suggests women over 65 be offered hereditary cancer genetic testing

A new study by Fergus Couch, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, along with collaborators from the CARRIERS consortium, suggests that most women with breast cancer diagnosed over 65 should be offered hereditary cancer genetic testing. The study was published Thursday, July 22, in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Dr....
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have Lung Cancer

Over the next two decades, the most common cancers in America will change, according to a new report in JAMA Network Open—with lung cancer dropping from second to third most common. As with any type of cancer, early detection is a key factor when it comes to chances of survival. So what are the signs and symptoms to look out for? The most common symptoms of lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, are the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancerhealio.com

Isatuximab regimen demonstrates PFS benefit in relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma

Isatuximab plus pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone continued to show significant improvement in time to next treatment and PFS2 compared with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to updated results from the ICARIA-MM study. The data, presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting, demonstrated a strong trend in...
CancerNature.com

Targeting serine hydroxymethyltransferases 1 and 2 for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapy

Despite progress in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), T-cell ALL (T-ALL) has limited treatment options, particularly in the setting of relapsed/refractory disease. Using an unbiased genome-scale CRISPR-Cas9 screen we sought to identify pathway dependencies for T-ALL which could be harnessed for therapy development. Disruption of the one-carbon folate, purine and pyrimidine pathways scored as the top metabolic pathways required for T-ALL proliferation. We used a recently developed inhibitor of SHMT1 and SHMT2, RZ-2994, to characterize the effect of inhibiting these enzymes of the one-carbon folate pathway in T-ALL and found that T-ALL cell lines were differentially sensitive to RZ-2994, with the drug inducing a S/G2 cell cycle arrest. The effects of SHMT1/2 inhibition were rescued by formate supplementation. Loss of both SHMT1 and SHMT2 was necessary for impaired growth and cell cycle arrest, with suppression of both SHMT1 and SHMT2 inhibiting leukemia progression in vivo. RZ-2994 also decreased leukemia burden in vivo and remained effective in the setting of methotrexate resistance in vitro. This study highlights the significance of the one-carbon folate pathway in T-ALL and supports further development of SHMT inhibitors for treatment of T-ALL and other cancers.

Comments / 0

