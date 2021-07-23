Biomarkers Found Related to Most Common Type of Leukemia

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Germany, the UK, Denmark, and elsewhere describe new genes with apparent ties to sporadic thoracic aortic aneurysm and other forms of congenital heart disease (CHD). Using copy number variant data for 7,958 individuals with CHD and nearly 14,000 without, along with de novo variant insights gleaned from almost 2,500 parent-child trios, the team searched for genes with an over-representation of rare alterations in the CHD-affected individuals, focusing in on 14 known and seven new CHD-associated genes. For a subsequent systems-based analysis, the authors incorporated protein interaction network data to identify pertinent pathways related to heart morphogenesis, Notch signaling, DNA repair, and other processes. "This analysis, which is one of the larger meta-analyses of genomic variants in CHD so far, strengthens the disease association of known CHD genes and identifies novel haploinsufficient CHD candidate genes," they write.
