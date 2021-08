Hippie icon Chez Ray Sewell had seen it all, touring and cooking for the Grateful Dead, starting and ending half a dozen local restaurants, being a fixture at the Oregon Country Fair for decades. So it was completely fitting that the WOW Hall hosted on Oct. 20, 2018 the First Annual Ray Sewell Wake, featuring members of the Chautauqua Circus and the still-alive but infirm Ray Sewell.