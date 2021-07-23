Cancel
CRISPR-Cas9 Breaches Barrier, Reveals Route to Marsupial Models

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome editing has been used to alter the genomes of species from plants to humans. Now, a group of researchers from the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have added a new animal to the list of animals that have been genetically engineered using CRISPR-Cas9, through the first successful demonstration of gene knockout in a marsupial.

#Marsupial#Crispr#Genome Research#Reproduction#Current Biology#Crispr Cas9#Tyr#Riken Bdr
