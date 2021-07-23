Brookwood School adds outdoor STEM lab to student experience

A native flower garden, a turtle pond, a chicken coop and multiple outdoor classrooms are just some of the features of Brookwood School's new outdoor STEM lab.

"It's neat to see this area, which had fallen by the wayside, come back to life," Brookwood's principal Meleia Bridenstine said Saturday during a community work day in the converted courtyard. "It's been 'crashed.'"

A $20,000 School Crashers grant from the Georgia United Credit Union and the Georgia United Credit Union Foundation allowed for the improvements to a thoroughfare that had fallen into disrepair, and the grant proposal from Brookwood teachers Maggie Cantrell and Julie Fischer "really stood out," said Harrison Stafford, business development officer for Georgia United Credit Union. "They had so much imagination, and (the result) is fantastic."

Multiple classes can learn in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab at once, and there are rustic tree stumps for seating, as well as contemporary classroom amenities like marker/dry erase boards, Stafford said. Raised gardens for fruits and vegetables are included, as is a worm farm and a butterfly garden.

"It's all about sustainability and STEM," Stafford said.

More than 30 volunteers from the school, Georgia United Credit Union and the community worked on the space Saturday so it'll be ready in time for students to start the 2021-22 academic year Aug. 10.

Bob and Heidi Bethel were among the volunteers, as they have two children at Brookwood, Wirk, a rising kindergartener, and Ella, a rising fifth-grader, as well as a Brookwood alumna, Leola, a rising seventh-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School.

"We're so excited about what is going on in this school, and the teachers here are so creative (that) I know they'll do amazing things with" the new outdoor STEM lab, Heidi Bethel said. "This is a good community project, and anything we can do to help, we love to do."

There's "such a great staff here, and we like to support what they do," Bob Bethel said. Students "appreciate the hands-on" learning experiences.

Heidi Bethel was also eager to get a sneak peak at the outdoor STEM lab, which "will be so valuable," she said. This area "was used before, but nothing like it'll be utilized, now."

"They already go to Lakeshore Park a lot, and that is awesome, but this is right here, so they can just pop outside," she said. Students "will have ownership in it, because it's theirs, and I can already picture (my children) out here."

In addition to regular classroom studies, the outdoor STEM lab will be "a reward" for students, Bridenstine said. "It'll be part of our positive behavior model, (so) they can earn extra independent study time, or lunch, out here."

School Crashers "is the foundation's largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover," according to Georgia United Credit Union. "The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff."

This outdoor space already hosted multiple chickens, courtesy of eggs found by Brookwood kindergarteners earlier this year, but now the fowl have a new coop, thanks to a donation from Cantrell and her husband, who "live on a farm," Fischer said. The flower garden is full of flora native to Georgia, and art teacher Renee Mahan hopes to use dye from certain plants in art projects with her students.

Each grade level will be able to post information and details about their ongoing projects in the STEM lab so all students and visitors can read about them, according to Cantrell. Students "go through there on their way to lunch or to the playground," and the courtyard has long been a popular spot for parents to enjoy lunch with their children

The worm farm fits into the school's third-grade focus on composting, said Paul Simpson, a third-grade German Immersion Program teacher.

"We recycle food from the cafeteria so it's not wasted."

Last year, they cultivated cabbages through composting, and students learned how to ward off cabbage butterflies through natural means, instead of resorting to chemicals, Simpson said.

"As soon as you see them, you take them off immediately."

"There are certain birds that love these (larvae), so we figured out a way to attract those birds, too," he said. They used peanut-butter pine cones and set them up around the garden so birds eat the larvae, feeding themselves while also protecting the cabbages.

"Our third-grade motto is 'We are nature's helping hands,'" Simpson said. "Every grade has a focus here, and there's something in this (outdoor STEM) lab for every grade."

Kindergarteners are "Nature Protectors," and "there's lots of habitat study of how trash impacts life," while those in grade one are "Pollinator Protectors," said Fischer, who teaches gifted students in grades two and four. In second grade, students become "Earth and Space Explorers," and they learn how phases of the moon impact plants and animals.

The fourth-grade "Wetland Investigators" key on turtles to understand the human and natural impact on ecosystems, she added. "Humanitarians" in fifth grade examine how environmental factors impact humans and hunger, and look for solutions to global hunger.

"As a parent, it's so fun to watch the growth of (students) at Brookwood," Bob Bethel said. "They make progress every year through experiences and exposure, which is what STEM (education) is all about."

"Contributing to the world is what we ask our students to do every day at Brookwood," Bridenstine said. At Saturday's work day, "parents are getting to go to school like their children do."

The outdoor STEM lab will be exceedingly popular with students, Simpson predicted.

"They love going outside and applying what they've learned, (as) it really comes together for them when they get their hands on it."