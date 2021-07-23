Cancel
Economy

Want to start investing? Here's a hint from investing legend Charles Ellis: Keep it simple

By Michelle Fox, @MFoxCNBC
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to getting into investing, keeping it simple is key, according to investing legend Charles Ellis. In fact, he equates it to parenting teenage children. "Every parent of teenage children realizes at some point or another, less is better," Ellis told CNBC contributor Jenny Harrington in an interview for CNBC Pro. (Harrington is CEO of New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management.)

