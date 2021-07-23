Want to start investing? Here's a hint from investing legend Charles Ellis: Keep it simple

Robinhood, the investing app, is celebrating a milestone as a publicly listed company. The new Wall Street lives on Main Street, and it’s a place for everyone — not just men in suits or big financial institutions. So in celebration, they hosted events in Philadelphia showing visitors what the “new wall street” looks like and handing out free swag to those who stop by. Robinhood believes that everyone should have access to our financial system and, in an effort to democratize finance for all, they shared useful information about finance and investing.