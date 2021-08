Blizzard was set to reveal many more of the new Hearthstone cards planned for the “United in Stormwing” expansion recently, but those reveals didn’t play out as expected after a stream intended to show off more cards was canceled. Instead, the cards included in the United in Stormwing expansion have been shared online via the Hearthstone site alongside patch notes for the game’s next update. The patch in question is meant to prep for the expansion itself which is still scheduled to launch on August 3rd. The cancelation of the stream comes in the wake of the lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard.