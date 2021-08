The NY Giants improved the wide receiver room this offseason with some key additions. Which receivers will make the roster? How many will the Giants carry?. The wide receiver room for the NY Giants has undergone an extreme makeover this offseason. Whether it be the additions of former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the speedster, John Ross, through free agency, or the drafting of Kadarius Toney, there will almost certainly be new faces for Giants fans to get excited about in 2021.