San Luis Obispo, CA

Country singer grew up on a SLO County ranch. Now she’s performing at the Mid-State Fair

By Stephanie Zappelli
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 10 days ago

Country singer Callie Twisselman smiled as she saddled a chocolate-brown horse named Cash on her family’s Shandon ranch. Behind the stables, acres of golden grass and barley swayed in the summer breeze. Twisselman grew up on the 40,000-acre ranch, which her family has had for seven generations. That’s where she...

www.sanluisobispo.com

