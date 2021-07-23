Country singer grew up on a SLO County ranch. Now she’s performing at the Mid-State Fair

WHEATLAND – After highly successful shows throughout the nation from Florida to California, Nashville recording artist, Eli Mosley brings a high energy and entertaining show to the Platte County Fair stage in Wheatland, for all age groups. Listen once to his music or see one of Eli Mosley’s shows, you’ll understand that he is a performer to watch. Ever since he saw Tracy Byrd on stage at six years old, he knew he would be a country music artist. To prepare, he learned to play the guitar, graduated with a university degree in both music and business and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corps. He has released three Nashville recorded and produced albums at Ocean Way Studio, Studio West and Sound Emporium. Radio stations are playing his music throughout the nation. He has toured extensively since 2014. He performs with four other musicians in his band (electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and acoustic guitars. He has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and more. Eli performed for the three years at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and is beginning to turn heads with his song writing abilities as established Nashville song writers collaborate with him. His shows rock, are fun and bring something for everyone. Watch out world! If you don’t know Eli now, you will in the near future!