Buying a new laptop isn’t always easy, even beyond just the price you have to pay for it. It’s hard to choose the one that’s right for you. We live in a time where we’re fairly spoilt for choice. There are lots of great laptops out there for all different kinds of users, and that can be a bit overwhelming. We’re here to help, and in this roundup, we’ve gathered the best laptops you can buy that feature Windows Ink pen support.