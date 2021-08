If you aren't engaged in Prime Gaming, you should probably give it a look. Just like Epic Games Store flips players a bunch of freebies every month, Prime Gaming does the same, but with far less fanfare. Most people that have Amazon Prime seem to be utterly unaware of Prime Gaming, or its former incarnation Twitch Prime. Prime gaming gives players five or six games a month - and a ton of in-game content for various online games - which are free to keep forever.