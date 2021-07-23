Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market To Grow With Increasing Demand For AR Devices Worldwide
According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market (Lens – AR Contact, VR Contact; Application – Gaming, Medical) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the overall augmented and virtual reality contact lens market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period.westfieldvoice.com
