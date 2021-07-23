ZINFI Introduces Advanced Remote Collaboration Features for Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

FloQast, an accounting collaboration, automation, and close-management platform, has raised $110 million in a series D round of funding at a $1.2 billion valuation. Financial close management is the business process of checking and adjusting account balances at the end of each month or other predefined period to publish compliant financial reports for regulators, managers, shareholders, or any other stakeholder that needs to know a company’s current financial position. But getting a company’s books into shape is easier said than done, particularly for larger businesses — more often than not it’s a manual, time-consuming process rife with human error. This is where FloQast comes in.