The CISO: the enabler of innovation

Myles Bray, senior vice-president EMEA at Forcepoint, discusses how the role of the chief information security officer (CISO) has changed, to enable innovation. We’re all still living through the personal and professional impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had. Lives have changed and the world of office-based workers have changed with them. Business leaders needed to adapt, with technological enablement and digital transformation plans accelerated or in some cases, introduced for the first time. But one of the biggest changes we couldn’t have predicted was the changing role of the CISO, which was dramatically put into the spotlight 18 months ago and has helped to enable innovation.