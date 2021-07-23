Electric Shavers Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% By 2028
According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Electric Shavers Market (By Type (Foil Shavers, Rotary Shavers, Wet/Dry Shavers, Clippers, and Others), By End-use Application (Men and Women), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail, and Online Retail)) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, the electric shavers market is expected to witness a growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2020 – 2028.westfieldvoice.com
Comments / 0