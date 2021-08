The majority of US households, covering 60 million children, have already received the first enhanced child tax credit payment, which was issued by the IRS on July 15. But according to a report published Thursday by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, some 4 million children in low-income households might miss out on the child tax credit this year because IRS has no information or details to issue checks to those families. The next monthly advance payment is scheduled to go out Aug. 13.