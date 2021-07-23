PostNet Helps Small Businesses Improve Brand Recognition Through Design

What are the Big Box stores doing? They spend tons of money on research. The data they come up with has to do with overall market trends, the area you are doing business in, and the consumer your area targets. What does their advertising and messaging look and sound like? Are there points you can take and integrate into your own messaging? For instance, if the season is Back To School, can you target that consumer with the service or product you offer? Create a special around the season, add the messaging to your social media, or paint it on your windows!