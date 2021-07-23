Police Seek Public Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted on Murder, Weapons Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a suspect wanted on murder, weapons and other serious charges. Markevis Clark, 19 years of age, is wanted on murder, attempted murder, gang participation, conspiracy and weapons offenses. Clark is 5’8”, weighing approximately 209 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, members of the community are advised to avoid contact and dial 9-1-1.www.mychesco.com
