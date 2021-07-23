Police Seek Public Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted on Murder, Weapons Charges

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two suspects involved in a shooting on Tuesday. Authorities state that on June 27, 2021, at 10:57 pm, police responded to 1600 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia for a gunshot victim. Upon the arrival officers located a gunshot victim laying on the sidewalk. These officers along with a Detective assisted the victim into the rear of a patrol car. As the victim entered the back seat the officers heard gunshots directed towards them while observing muzzle flash pointed in their direction. After taking cover the officers proceeded west on Cecil B Moore Ave towards 17th St in an effort to locate the shooter with negative results. No injuries or property damage was reported. Both suspects were occupying a light color, late model Jeep.