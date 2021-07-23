Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Chocolate, Cheese, Wine, And Water: Tasty And Historic Weekend Getaways For The Whole Family

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 10 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend is here and it’s time to get on the road!

Some ideas for family getaways are not too far away, either.

Let’s start with a strolling, wandering destination – Volant, Pennsylvania.

“It is really a 1700s meets the current day,” explains Michael Chapaloney, the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Tourism.

He says Volant is special.

“So, really whatever your interest is, you’re going to find that there,” he says.

If you’re hungry and looking for a place to grab a bite to eat – try New Castle.

“They have a burger trail, so you can ‘burger’ your way around New Castle, trying all the various burgers,” Chapaloney says.

There are 15 different, unique burgers on the trail.

Just outside of Meadville, Chapaloney says don’t forget the Davenport Fruit Farm.

“For fruit, sure, but also they have a brewery and cidery on-site,” he says. “They make a wonderful product.”

Speaking of memorable products, on the edge of Pymatuning, you’ll find old-world recipes at Mortals Key Brewery.

“You won’t forget Mortals Key Brewery,” Chapaloney says. “The last time I was there, there was a couple there from Germany. So it’s really a destination that you have to experience.”

WATCH: Tasty & Historic One Tank Trips

Of course, if you are in that neck of the woods, there’s Conneaut Lake. A place you can spend a lazy day by the water, on a boat, or in the park.

Unless there are thunderstorms, Conneaut Lake Park is open on the weekends, but it’s always a smart move to check ahead on what rides are running.

Staying close to the water, another popular choice is the shores of Lake Erie.

“We are actually seventh in wine production in the country,” says Chapaloney. “Many people don’t know what but Erie is really the epicenter of it all.”

So you can grab a little wine, a little cheese, and have Lake Erie as your backdrop.

“When you consider people like Mazza Vineyards, it’s incredible,” he says. “They’re going to have miles and miles of vineyards to explore.”

If you aren’t looking for wine, there’s also maritime history in Erie at the Erie Maritime Museum.

“It really tells an amazing story of Lake Eire, one of our more shallow Great Lakes,” Chapaloney says. “There have been more shipwrecks and what have you, but also stationed at the museum is the U.S. Niagra. Now, it is often sailing, but it’s really one of America’s true tall ships.”

Also in Erie, there’s the Hagan History Center, complete with the office of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Speaking of history, on your way back, make a stop in Titusville.

“You can see the first commercial oil well in the world in Titusville,” he says. “Then learn all about the oil industry in America, which is truly incredible and started here in Pennsylvania.”

Chapaloney recommends giving yourself plenty of time if you stop in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In Sharon, there’s the Five Diamond Buhl Mansion, the Winner Fashion House, and Daffin’s Candies, the home of chocolate kingdom.

“Sharon is a fantastic destination,” he says. “Absolutely incredible, Daffin’s Candies in Sharon is really something to explore because not only do they make an amazing chocolate but they are selling candies from all over the place.”

They turn out about a million pounds of chocolate per year, and those chocolate creations in the kingdom at the store are huge. A 125-pound chocolate turtle, a 75-pound chocolate frog, and so much more.

Even with all of this to do, it doesn’t even begin to touch on all the state parks in the region which we’ll have for you next week.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

First Week Of August Celebrates National Farmers’ Market Week And Pittsburgh Has Plenty To Offer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a big local shopper, this week is for you. The U.S. Department Of Agriculture has marked the first week of August as the 22nd annual National Farmers’ Market Week. Farmers’ markets are a literal bite out of life. Not only can farmers’ markets produce local, homegrown food, but they support communities and a livelihood that you won’t find in a regular grocery store. “I love farmers’ markets, I think they’re great,” said Katy Raddatz. “What’s not to like come on, you have to have a heart of stone not to like a farmers market.” Raddatz makes...
Spirit Airlines’ Delays, Cancelations Strand Over 100 Passengers At Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LATROBE (KDKA) — About 150 passengers are stranded at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport today after Spirit Airlines suddenly canceled a large number of flights. In a statement to KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, the airline says inclement weather and “operational challenges” are to blame. The full statement says, “We are experiencing some cancellations today resulting from the culmination of weather events and other operational challenges across various parts of our network. We are working directly with our Guests to handle their needs.” Spirt Airline State statement.“We are experiencing some cancellations today resulting from the culmination of weather events and other...
Sheetz Offering Free Coffee, Fizz Drinks To Pitt Students Through August

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is offering Pitt students a free coffee or free fizz drink through the month of August. This comes after a photo on Twitter showed a sign that said “Sheetz coming soon” at the former Marathon gas station along Forbes Avenue. Sheetz reiterated that they are not coming to the Oakland campus. Read more: Sheetz Say No Store Is Coming To Oakland Despite Sign Posted To Social Media If you want your free drink, Sheetz says you must have a valid student ID and is for Pittsburgh-area locations only.
8-Year-Old Boy Spreading Positivity Makes Stop In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pint-sized bundle of positivity came to Pittsburgh to lend a hand and a voice to a local organization that helps single mothers. Cavanaugh Bell, 8, was in the back of a truck in the Hill District on Sunday, helping pass out items to those in need and helping spread a special attitude. Cavanaugh has gained national attention with his personal food drive — and he’s not letting up. Cavanaugh and his mother came to Pittsburgh over the weekend to support The Allignment Chapter, a local non-profit that helps support single mothers with the basics. Cavanaugh’s message is simple — ignore the obstacles and don’t give up on helping others. Cavanaugh started a non-profit focusing on anti-bullying. He and his mom are hitting 20 cities on a positivity tour, drawing attention to people helping people. To say the least — he’s enjoying it. “No matter where I go, I can spread positivity and have fun. And in Colorado, I am going fishing,” Bell said.
Operation Better Block Celebrates 50 Years Of Serving Homewood Community

By: KDKA-TV News Staff  PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local group in Homewood is celebrating a half-century of helping the community. Operation Better Block held a massive celebration on Saturday to celebrate 50 years of giving back. Members of the community say Operation Better Block is a valuable resource to many. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Operation Better Block was founded in the 1970’s and provides everything from employment and education help to community outreach.
Pittsburgh’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library Sends 75,000th Free Book To Pittsburgh Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Office Of Equity has announced the Pittsburgh Dolly Parton Imagination Library has officially distributed 75,000 free books to children in the city. The library is a program that provides free books to children living in the city ages 0-5. Once a month, the child will receive a book in the mail until their fifth birthday, giving them the opportunity to have a library of up to 60 books. It is open to any child in the child under the age of five and parents can register their child on the program’s website by visiting this link. Pittsburgh’s Imagination Library launched in February 2019 and is funded through Dolly Parton’s national initiative, the Benter Foundation, Hillman Family Foundation, and McAuley Ministries.
One Tank Trips: State Parks To The North Offer Plenty For Those Wanting To Get Outdoors

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – The weather has broken and the family is itching to go, but no one wants to empty the bank account on a little weekend fun which is why the Pennsylvania State Parks are so attractive. They are free! A drive north on I-79 into Mercer County will bring you to Lake Wilhelm, the centerpiece of the 3000-acre Maurice K. Goddard State Park. “Within that lake, we have opportunities for boating and fishing,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Assistant Regional Manager Kevin Blair. “There is a 20 horsepower limit within that lake, but without also there’s a...
Rotary Club Of Monroeville Dedicates Newly Installed Peace Pole

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The Rotary Club dedicated its newly constructed peace pole in Monroeville Community Park West on Saturday. The club says peace poles are internationally recognized symbols of peace and tolerance. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The pole in Monroeville has messages of peace written in 37 different languages to reflect the diversity of Monroeville and its neighboring communities.
Reports Of Illnesses In Songbirds Declining After Mysterious Disease Caused Dozens Of Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several weeks after experts began investigating a number of mysterious deaths of birds in Pennsylvania, officials say the number of reports of illnesses are declining. Last month, The Game Commission and experts from the Wildlife Futures Program at Penn Vet were investigating dozens of reports of songbirds that were sick or dying because of an “emerging health condition” that’s currently unknown. Read more: More Than 70 Reports Of Mysterious Bird Deaths Under Investigation In Pennsylvania Residents of Western Pennsylvania were urged to take preventative steps and remove bird feeders from their yards in order to help contain the spread of any disease into our region. Now, the Audubon Society says the recent reports of illnesses have been “declining significantly.” The Audubon Society says another update will come in the future, and that there is hope that feeding of birds may be able to resume in the next few weeks.
City Offering Swimming Vouchers For Dormont Pool

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is offering swimming vouchers for the Dormont Pool. Citiparks announced a new program that allows residents to use voucher coupons to swim at the Dormont Pool for the rest of the summer 2021 season. The vouchers will give free entry for children and $2 off for adults, which matches the city pool rate. You can get coupons at the eight open city pool locations during business hours or from Brookline Recreation Center or Phillips Recreation Center between 9 a.m and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

