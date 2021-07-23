Cancel
How to unlock data silos and unleash innovation

Cover picture for the articleIan Fairclough, vice-president of EMEA customer success at MuleSoft, discusses how data silos can be unlocked in order to unleash innovation. Digital transformation has come to the forefront during the pandemic. It’s been rightly lauded as the key to helping global organisations respond during a time of crisis. New digital capabilities have enabled organisations to reach out to customers, rapidly pivot their operations to remote working, and adapt to a radically different commercial environment. For consumers, it’s changed everything from how we shop, work, and study, to the way we consult with healthcare professionals. Yet more accurately, digital transformation should be called “data transformation”. After all, it’s the data that ultimately helps organisations solve their biggest challenges and drive closer customer relationships through digital touchpoints and online channels.

