Public Health

Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the UK

Nearly three-quarters of a million people in private households in England are likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 17 (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The number of people with Covid-19 continues to rise across the UK, with around one in 75 people in England infected, new figures have suggested.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that nearly three-quarters of a million people in private households in England are likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 17.

The estimate of the number testing positive – 741,700 – is the equivalent of around one in 75 people, up from one in 95 in the previous week, and is the highest number since the week to January 30.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, around one in 80 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 17 – up from one in 90 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS began recording there last October.

For Wales, the latest estimate is one in 210 people, up from one in 360 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to February 19.

In Northern Ireland the latest estimate is one in 170 people, up from one in 290 and the highest since the week to February 12.

The ONS data is based on 529,983 tests gathered from across the UK over the last six weeks and includes people without symptoms.

