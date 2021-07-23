Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Committees write to Boris Johnson over ‘lack of action’ on paid-for scam adverts

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoBNz_0b5dvfdv00
Consumers will continue to be defrauded on a large scale without decisive action to tackle scams committed through paid-for adverts, MPs are warning (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Consumers will continue to be defrauded on a large scale without decisive action to tackle scams committed through paid-for adverts, MPs have warned.

The Treasury Committee and the Work and Pensions Committee have written to Boris Johnson, urging him to look again at the issue.

The letter says: “Legislating against fraud committed through paid-for advertisement has strong cross-party support and not doing so will result in potentially large financial losses to the public.

“We would, therefore, strongly encourage you to look at this again.”

The committees said the letter follows the Prime Minister’s promise this month at the Liaison Committee that he would look at the Online Safety Bill if it was “in some way inadequate” in tackling online fraud.

The Bill, which was announced in the Queen’s Speech, would legislate against certain types of fraud online but not against the same fraud committed through a paid-for advert.

Without decisive action, innocent consumers will continue to be defrauded on a large scale

Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “It is very disappointing that the Government has not yet chosen to include fraudulent advertising in the Online Safety Bill.

“As a committee we are calling on the Government to do so in order to address online advertising scams, and to prevent further individuals being offered fraudulent financial products. Without decisive action, innocent consumers will continue to be defrauded on a large scale.”

Stephen Timms, chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, said: “The Prime Minister told us that the Bill will tackle fraud – but consumer groups, the financial regulators and even the Governor of the Bank of England say it’s not enough.

“His offer to look again at the legislation is very welcome. He must listen to the numerous expert voices warning of the devastating harm that scams on the internet are causing, and ensure that action is taken to protect the many thousands of people who risk huge financial loss when they should be safe online.”

The Work and Pensions Committee called for a crackdown on online fraud in its report on pension scams in March.

The Treasury Committee recommended that the Government address fraud via online advertising in the Online Safety Bill in its report on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) regulation of London Capital and Finance (LCF). The committee is also conducting an inquiry into economic crime, which considers how consumers are affected by fraud and scams.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The case for including fraud enabled via online advertising in the Online Safety Bill is overwhelming, with industry, regulators, consumer groups and MPs all agreeing that urgent action is needed to tackle online scams and that platforms must do more to banish fraudsters. The Government must not miss the opportunity to act now.”

Phil Brown, director of policy at B&CE, provider of the People’s Pension, said: “It’s vital that the law is changed sooner rather than later, so that the £2.5 trillion of UK pension savings are better protected from scammers.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adverts#Online Advertising#Uk#The Treasury Committee#The Liaison Committee#The Bank Of England#Fca#The People S Pension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson: Britannia replacement will pay for itself ‘many, many times over’

The Royal Yacht Britannia replacement is to cost up to £250 million – but Boris Johnson said it would pay for itself "many, many times over". In a pre-recorded speech shown at the official launch of plans for the new UK national flagship, the Prime Minister said he wished to "metaphorically smash a bottle on your hull" as he praised the initiative.
Public HealthThe Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for saying Covid only kills over-80s

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for suggesting that "Covid only kills over 80-year-olds". During PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the prime minister over text messages he sent that read "the medium age for Covid fatalities is 82, that is above life expectancy, so get Covid and live longer," before asking if he would now apologise for using those words.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour demands answers over secretive club for big Tory donors to meet Boris Johnson

Labour is demanding answers from Boris Johnson over whether big-spending Conservative donors were able to lobby him for changes in the law via a secretive club open to backers giving at least £250,000 a year.Party chair Anneliese Dodds said it appeared the so-called Advisory Board was a means for a “select group of elite donors to gain privileged access” to the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak.The club’s existence was revealed by the Financial Times, which reported that it was developed by Tory co-chair Ben Elliot to connect financial backers with senior political figures.Mr Elliot is a founder of the...
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson talked out of triggering 'nuclear option' over Northern Ireland Brexit stalemate

Boris Johnson was ready to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol this week but was talked down by his Brexit minister Lord Frost, The Telegraph has learnt. With the UK now demanding a renegotiation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, The Telegraph has been told Mr Johnson is now convinced of the need to use the so-called “nuclear option” if Brussels refuses.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Disgrace’: Government scientific adviser criticises Boris Johnson over Covid inquiry start date

Boris Johnson’s decision to wait until spring 2022 to launch the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic has been labelled a “disgrace” by a senior member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.In frank remarks, Sir Jeremy Farrar said political decisions made in the second half of 2020 were “unforgivable” and that there was “absolutely no reason” to wait until next year for the probe, “other than political manoeuvring”.It comes after the prime minister bowed to pressure and announced the inquiry earlier this year, but told MPs it would not begin until spring 2022 as he did not...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour MP ordered to leave Commons for saying Boris Johnson has ‘lied over and over again’

A Labour MP was told to leave the Commons after she refused to withdrawn her claim that Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.Dawn Butler said she would not take back her remarks. “It’s funny that we get in trouble for calling out the lie rather than the person lying,” she said.Challenged twice by the temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins to withdrawn her comments, Ms Butler refused, saying: “Somebody needs to tell the truth in this House that the prime minister has lied.”The MP was then ordered to leave the House for the...
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Boris Johnson takes a risk

It seems paradoxical: In Britain, the number of infections is skyrocketing again because of Delta, and vaccinated Health Minister Sajid Javid is sick with Covid, which is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson has turned now isolated. Nevertheless, from this Monday almost all corona measures must be lifted. The argument is this: the vaccination rate is high, the hospitalization rate is low, so everything will be fine.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson backs Priti Patel in row with police over pay

Boris Johnson insisted the public understands the need for public sector pay restraint and backed his Home Secretary in the dispute with the Police Federation. The Prime Minister insisted that “no one would want to pay our fantastic police more than I would” after freezing the salaries of all officers earning more than £24,000.
TravelTelegraph

At long last, Boris Johnson is seeing sense over travel restrictions

This must be the first time since March 2020 that I’ve had anything positive to say about our Government’s handling of the pandemic. But low and behold, it’s finally looking possible that Boris Johnson is changing his tune on the topic of travel restrictions – a long, long overdue epiphany if ever there was one.
TravelTelegraph

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab 'risk losing seats at election over Covid travel chaos'

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab risk losing their seats at the next election because of the chaos over foreign travel, a report backed by a former Tory party chairman warns. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary hold seats in constituencies with the highest number of aviation jobs which have been threatened by the Government’s border closures and Covid travel restrictions.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s latest gamble over travel might pay off – but politics should not trump public health

It was the moment when the cabinet hawks hungry to open up the economy finally overcame the more cautious doves. In allowing fully vaccinated people to enter the UK from the EU and United States without quarantine from next Monday, Boris Johnson and his ministers overrode warnings by scientific advisers that the move involved a “clear public health risk”. Significantly, Sajid Javid, the health secretary, focused on the “boost to the economy” rather than the possible downside on health from the potential to let in a new variant of Covid-19 capable of evading vaccine protection. His predecessor Matt Hancock...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Boris Johnson urged to expand 'pingdemic' exemptions

Boris Johnson is being warned by cabinet ministers to exempt more people from the “pingdemic”, or face a wave of supermarket, Post Office and restaurant closures. The Prime Minister has announced an exemption that allows “critical" workers to avoid self-isolation after contact with someone with Covid-19, and instead go into work after a negative test.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

I trust the public more than Boris Johnson, but personal responsibility over Covid isn’t going to keep us safe

I am no conspiracy theorist. I’ve had many an amusing showdown with people who deny the moon landing and those who believe I am being controlled by some kind of puppet master. However, I cannot help but think that there has got to be something behind the government’s terrible messaging over the last week – beyond utter incompetence. Now don’t get me wrong, the idea that Boris Johnson doesn’t know his arse from his elbow is not a concept I struggle with but, surely, there has got to be some master plan behind all the constant Covid-19 confusion. Tear...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson is ‘raging’ at young people over the vaccine uptake – but this is a mess of his own making

He’s a funny fellow, Boris Johnson, isn’t he? He relaxes “lockdown” too rapidly and too soon – I’m talking about the last two relaxations at least – and then starts “raging”, as the newspapers report, because not enough young folk have gotten round to having a jab, let alone getting double dosed.They’re busy people, this age group, and they’ve got many demands on their time. They’ve also been a bit freaked out, I should think, by the reports of very rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. So the authorities have given them more choice in the matter of which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy