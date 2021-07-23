Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

CB James Bradberry: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

By Nick Falato
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 10 days ago

During the 2020 free agency period, Dave Gettleman invested in James Bradberry, a familiar face to the long-time general manager. Gettleman drafted Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Samford. The long cornerback was productive in Carolina but took his game to the next level in 2020 under the tutelage of Patrick Graham.

Bradberry signed a three-year $43.5 million contract, and many pundits around the NFL were left scratching their heads. This deal proves to be a deal as Bradberry is in the running for one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, he saw 78 targets, allowed 44 catches for 454 yards to go along with three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

He consistently rose to the occasion and made plays on the football, forced turnovers, and trusted his excellent instincts to break on the ball and make aggressive plays. Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Jabrill Peppers, and Leonard Williams all had their best NFL years to date under Patrick Graham--this is no coincidence.

Teams that possess a true number one cornerback will always be ahead of the rest of the NFL. Bradberry is a true number one who can play MEG (man everywhere he goes) or MOD (man on deep) coverage in match while also thriving in zone coverage. Bradberry showed excellent ability to defeat offensive picks/rubs near the line of scrimmage as well.

Now that the Giants added Adoree’ Jackson, the Giants will look to form one of the more formidable young duos at the cornerback position. Bradberry is about to turn 28-years-old, and Jackson is 25.

Pair that with the newly drafted Aaron Robinson and the 23-year-old Darnay Holmes, and we’re looking at a solid group for Big Blue.

(James Bradberry is No. 24.)

The Good: Turnover Generator

Firstly, apologies for the less than desirable All-22 angle offered here. Watch Bradberry at the top of the screen against Allen Robinson (No. 12).

Bradberry is outside the numbers on Robinson, and he’s outside the divider line, so his job is to force Robinson towards the sideline and stick to him. He sets up on the inside half of Robinson upon his release, jams, catches, and turns with the star receiver.

He doesn’t get his head turned, but he reads Robinson’s actions and is able to win a 50/50 ball with one of the better contested-catch receivers in the NFL. Bradberry gets his hands into the catch point and rips the ball out for an interception.

At the top of the screen, Bradberry sticks with his assignment through Carson Wentz’s (No. 11) extemporization. He maneuvers around the receiver while keeping his eyes focused on the quarterback’s intentions.

This is a very ill-advised play from Wentz, but Bradberry shows impressive receiver skills by high pointing the ball, securing it, and getting his feet inbounds for the pick.

Bradberry is aligned in zone coverage here; while in the slot, he passes the vertical off and sinks underneath the dig route while watching the quarterback's eyes. He effectively passes two routes off before locking onto Kyle Allen’s (No. 8) eyes and seeing him patiently wait for the dig route to open up--it never opens up. Still, the quarterback doesn’t realize this, and Bradberry is the beneficiary.

As Kurt Cobain would say, all apologies! It’s a bit difficult to see, but Bradberry is the field corner at the top of the screen. He’s using zone technique, playing over the top of the receiver.

Robinson runs a post, and Bradberry decelerates, sinks his hips, and explodes on the break to get to the catch point, forcing the ball in the air where Julian Love (No. 20) intercepts it. Bradberry did such a fantastic job breaking to the catch point in the 2020 season.

This isn’t an interception, but it easily could have been. Bradberry again carries the nine route up the sideline while in a two-high defense, so he’s playing inside trail while in man coverage.

He is responsible for the back-shoulder throw, and he reads the receiver's route so well that he’s able to get his arm into the catch point and force the ball to be batted up in the air.

It’s not just interceptions that Bradberry forces; he’s also wise in terms of punching at the football. He channels his inner Peanut Tillman here against the Seattle Seahawks as he comes downhill to punch the ball out of Tyler Lockett’s (No. 16) grasp. The Giants don’t recover the ball, but this is an impressive avoidance of a block and forced fumble from Bradberry.

The Great: Closing to Catch Point

This trait is on display in several of the forced interceptions above, but it also really shines when it’s a short-yardage situation and Bradberry is in man coverage. Offenses typically attack man coverage with rub/pick type of routes designed to allow a receiver manufactured space from their covering defender.

Normally, offenses like to target their best receiver in these high leverage situations, and these receivers are usually Bradberry’s responsibility.

This 3rd-and-3 play forced a field goal from the Eagles because Bradberry does such a good job working over the top of the traffic and closing width on the catch point. Bradberry is at the top of the screen here, and Travis Fulgham (No. 13) works laterally on a fade type of break to create the pick for Jalen Reagor (No. 18).

The rookie receiver outside releases up the field, but Bradberry is so disciplined and patient to wait for a commitment from Reagor. He sees the pick coming, works over the top of it, and then uses his very good athletic ability to close width back on Reagor’s route. He plays through the catch point and forces the fourth down.

Here’s a similar type of play against the 49ers where Bradberry just works over the top of the pick and gets to the near hip of the receiver so quickly, forcing an incomplete pass. These are very difficult plays for corners to pull off, but Bradberry did it frequently in the 2020 season.

This play is a bit more about great resilience and recovery than anything else. There isn’t a traditional pick on Bradberry, but he has to work across the field and through traffic on this 4th & 1 play.

He gets held up by the fake end-around; his receiver becomes open for a large portion of the play, but Bradberry is able to get back into phase and shows very good recovery to close on the catch point and forces the pass defended.

Bradberry isn’t out of phase on this play. It’s another back-shoulder throw designed to take advantage of the leverage Bradberry is showing inside. We saw something similar to this earlier in the article.

Still, Bradberry does such a good job with his body control, concentration, and with his physicality to knock the ball away from the Bengals’ wide receiver. He uses that inside hand so well, and every inch of his length, to play through the catch point and disallow the receiver from making a high point catch.

At the top of the screen, Bradberry’s eyes are really on display here. He waits for the in cut from his assignment, and then he sinks his hips and explodes inside while playing aggressively through the catch point and forcing his incomplete pass. He has several of these on his tape.

From the endzone angle (thankfully), Bradberry comes into the frame and watches how quickly he reacts to Robinson’s hitch. He’s over the top with his momentum angling inside, and then he turns right as Robinson pivots; then Bradberry breaks through the catch point for yet another harassment on the opposing wide receiver. Bradberry has been a true steal for the Giants.

The Ugly: There’s Not More of Him

There aren’t many things to point out about Bradberry’s game that would give me, or anyone watching his film, a lot of pause. Does he get beat sometimes? Yes, but that is going to happen in the NFL when you’re up against other dominant athletes, and the offenses dictate the timing of plays.

Even on plays where he’s just beat, and his technique is poor, he still finds ways to get himself back in phase, showing excellent recovery, and knock the pass away.

There’s not a lot of ugliness to Bradberry’s game from the 2020 season. He did everything that Patrick Graham asked of him, and then some.

Giants fans should hope that Adoree’ Jackson can be anything close to Bradberry; if that happens, then the Giants secondary is in such a good spot for the future.

More "Good, Great & Ugly" Breakdowns

WR Kelvin Benjamin | RB Devontae Booker | RB Corey Clement | OLB Lorenzo Carter | CB Isaac Yiadom | TE Kaden Smith | WR Kenny Golladay | TE Levine Toilolo | Edge Ifeadi Odenigbo | DT Danny Shelton | OL Zach Fulton | CB Adoree' Jackson | TE Evan Engram | S Jabrill Peppers | S Xavier McKinney | ILB Reggie Ragland | WR John Ross | TE Kyle Rudolph | OLB Oshane Ximines | LB Carter Coughlin | IDL Dexter Lawrence II | WR Darius Slayton | LB Cam Brown | DL Leonard Williams | OL Will Hernandez | IDL Austin Johnson | IDL B.J. Hill | WR Sterling Shepard | ILB Blake Martinez | DB Logan Ryan | C Nick Gates | OT Matt Peart | CB Darnay Holmes | ILB Tae Crowder

Join the Giants Country Community!

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
46
Followers
503
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Samford#Pro Football Focus#Meg#Mod#Adoree Jackson#Big Blue#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ James Bradberry comments on Kelvin Benjamin’s Joe Judge remarks

The Giants cut Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, and the wide receiver-turned-tight end had some things to say about Joe Judge. Needless to say, Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t happy with Giants head coach Joe Judge following the team’s decision to cut him Wednesday. The Giants signed Benjamin after a May minicamp tryout but...
NFLgiants.com

Kenny Golladay sharpens skills vs. Bradberry, Jackson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree' Jackson each entered the NFL as 2017 draft choices, but they never faced each other until they became teammates this offseason. Now their practice skirmishes are quickly becoming one of the most entertaining stories in the Giants' training camp.
GiantsCountry

Giants Reportedly Set to Work Out Tight End, Receiver

The New York Giants continue to explore options ahead of their planned joint practices with the Browns and Patriots later this month. New York is hosting Tommy Stevens, formerly a quarterback from Mississippi State who transitioned to tight end, and former 49ers receiver Andy Jones, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
NFLNBC Sports

James Bradberry: Joe Judge ain’t for everybody

James Bradberry was teammates with Kelvin Benjamin with the Panthers and he heard Benjamin’s critique of Joe Judge after the Giants released Benjamin on Wednesday, but the cornerback isn’t signing on to that view of the Giants head coach. Benjamin said Judge worked to “sabotage me to get me out...
Yardbarker

QB Daniel Jones: The Good, the Great and the Ugly, Part 1 of 3 - The Good

The expression "make or break" has been synonymous with Daniel Jones for the entirety of the off-season--an off-season where the Giants spent a first-round draft pick on a wide receiver in Kadarius Toney while adding receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross, and tight end Kyle Rudolph to his arsenal. Since...
GiantsCountry

Giants D-Lineman Danny Shelton Grateful for Another Opportunity with Joe Judge

The last thing New York Giants defensive lineman Danny Shelton wants to do is to disappoint Joe Judge a second time. When the 6'2" and 345 pound Shelton says that, he's speaking from experience. During the 2018-2019 seasons in New England, Shelton said he messed up a couple of times while on the field goal unit, then run by Judge as the Patriots special teams coordinator, letting Judge down.
GiantsCountry

Giants Receiver John Ross Breaks Silence About the Past, Shares Thoughts on the Future

New York Giants receiver John Ross remembers the first time he knew he had the gift of speed. "Probably just being a kid, like my first practice ever," he told reporters on a video conference call before the Giants' Saturday evening practice in Newark. "Just being out there with a group of kids and, you know, everybody kind of excluded me from the group, you know, we throw in sprints, and I'm just out sprinting guys."
NFLdailyjournal.net

Bradberry, Jackson give Giants’ secondary 2 cover guys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When the New York Giants signed Adoree Jackson as a free agent in March, the hope was the cornerback would give the defense shutdown guys on both sides of the field. James Bradberry, a free agent signee the year before, was certainly that in helping the...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Kenny Golladay Not Worried About Slow Start to Giants Training Camp

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay isn’t worried about his sluggish start to his first training camp with New York. Nor should he be, at least not yet. “It’s day three,” he said Friday. “We’ve got a lot of training camp left, a lot of ball left. I’m out there just trying to get better each and every day.”
GiantsCountry

Giants Add Receiver Damion Willis; Activate Matt Peart Off PUP

The New York Giants were a busy group Saturday in terms of tweaking their training camp roster. In addition to signing linebacker Todd Davis, the Giants announced they signed receiver Damion Willis, who most recently played in a game in 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals, and activated offensive tackle Matt Peart off the PUP list.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Early Training Camp Edition

From John S. - Assuming Saquon is not ready for the Denver game, what's the running back lineup?. What's up, John? If Barkley isn't ready, figure Devonta Booker will see the bulk of the snaps with Corey Clement and, if he's re-signed as is expected, Alfred Morris rounding out the lineup. I can't sit here and predict how many touches each guy will get this far out or how those snaps will be distributed, but that's my best guess for the lineup.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Reflections After the First Week of New York Giants Training Camp

We’re just about one week into New York Giants training camp, so with a day off, it's time to reflect back on what went down. First, from a personal perspective, it was great to be back in a semi-normal training camp environment. No, we can’t roan the sidelines like we used to, and league rules prevent us from describing team drills which means we have to be careful with the information we disseminate.
GiantsCountry

Giants TE Evan Engram Determined to Change Narrative on His Career

Giants tight end Evan Engram is a little extra optimistic about the coming season. And why shouldn’t he be? Engram, entering his fifth NFL season, is coming off his first off-season in which he didn’t have to devote part of his training to rehabbing from an injury that cost him valuable playing time the year prior.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Week 2 Storylines to Watch

After a day of rest Sunday, the New York Giants are back at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center to begin Week No. 2 of their 2021 training camp. And just in time, as after Monday, the NFL-mandated acclimation period comes to an end. So here is a look at some items of interest ahead of the coming week of camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy