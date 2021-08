Business Intelligence Group Award Honors Gupta for Advancing Technology to Enable Brand and Consumer Connections. Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, announced that Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta has been named Individual of the Year for the Sales and Marketing Technology Award, also known as “The Sammys,” by Business Intelligence Group. The Sammys recognize the technologies and organizations helping to solve companies’ challenges in connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.