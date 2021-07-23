Cancel
Duluth, MN

Warm & muggy today, strong storms tonight

By Kaitlyn Moffett
cbs3duluth.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we're tracking a front that will be sliding across North Dakota and eventually through our region. This will help ignite a line of showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance we could see a few severe storms that could produce damaging winds and large hail. Make sure you have ways to receive warnings this evening, this could also impact Duluth's movies in the park tonight. Highs will be in the mid-80’s with south winds 5-10mph. A heat advisory also runs from noon to 8pm for south central Minnesota as heat indices climb near 100 degrees.

