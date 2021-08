I currently have a Sonim X8 it doesn't work well with Verizon. We only want a phone to make calls, texts, and use the map, app. I also need to be able to use the phone as a hot spot. Verizon was supposed to get rid of CDMA as of Dec 2019. I have been told by sales team they haven't done this as of yet. My question is for those of you using this phone, is it still working correctly now in 2021 or has it started to act up? Also can it be used as a hot spot. Thank you for any information!