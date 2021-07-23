Cancel
Why Creed 3 Was The Right Project For Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut, Per The Actor

Making a directorial debut through a blockbuster franchise is a huge undertaking. Michael B. Jordan is taking on this challenge without hindrance for Creed 3. Making the third film in the Rocky spinoff series his feature debut could be a make-or-break moment for his directing career. But more thought went into Jordan’s decision to direct the sequel than previously believed. The actor revealed why Creed 3 was the right project for his directorial debut.

