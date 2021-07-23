Why Creed 3 Was The Right Project For Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut, Per The Actor

John David Washington had quite the year in 2020, starring in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending action movie Tenet and being at the forefront of the clash movie theaters and movie studios during the pandemic. He also starred in Malcolm and Marie alongside Zendaya, in a relationship drama exclusively on Netflix. His new movie Beckett releases on Netflix on August 13, and it looks like quite the thrill ride, reminiscent of a film his father Denzel Washington might make. Being the son of one of the most renowned and successful actors of all time has its challenges and John David Washington is well aware of those. While promoting Beckett, John David Washington has revealed why his career really started after he accepted the idea Denzel Washington would always be his famous father.