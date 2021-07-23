We're excited about the Dead Space remake, but EA has a lot to prove

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter months of rumors and reports that indicated a Dead Space remake was on the way, Electronic Arts confirmed the speculation with an appropriately creepy reveal during EA Play Live 2021. The original game is a classic horror experience, so a remake taking full advantage of current-generation console hardware with a talented team like Motive Studios in charge could easily end up one of the best Xbox games around. We're excited for this Dead Space remake, but we're not all-in yet.

