Hot weather is more likely to cause health problems in older adults than in younger ones. About 200 Americans die of health problems caused by high heat and humidity every year. And most of them are 50 or older. Thanks to some of the physical changes that happen as we age, older adults can’t cool down as well as younger ones. Also just as important, older people may not feel hot when the temperature is dangerously high. They are also less likely to feel thirsty, even when they are almost dehydrated, which means that their bodies have lost dangerous amounts of water.