At $9, Barclays Stock Is Undervalued

Barclays stock (NYSE: BCS) has rallied more than 140% since the March 23 lows of the last year and 16% YTD. Further, at its current price of $9 per share, it is trading 25% below its fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Barclays’ valuation. The bank is aiming to ramp up its private banking operations in Asia, with a current focus on ultra-high net worth individuals and family office segments in Singapore. The total contribution from the private banking segment was around $907 million in 2020, which amounts to roughly 3% of the total income. That said, the Asia region is forecast to deliver the fastest growth among any region over the next decade, making it strategically important for the firm to increase its presence in the area. (Note – Barclays originally reports in GBP (Pound), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison).