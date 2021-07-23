Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

At $9, Barclays Stock Is Undervalued

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays stock (NYSE: BCS) has rallied more than 140% since the March 23 lows of the last year and 16% YTD. Further, at its current price of $9 per share, it is trading 25% below its fair value of $12 – Trefis’ estimate for Barclays’ valuation. The bank is aiming to ramp up its private banking operations in Asia, with a current focus on ultra-high net worth individuals and family office segments in Singapore. The total contribution from the private banking segment was around $907 million in 2020, which amounts to roughly 3% of the total income. That said, the Asia region is forecast to deliver the fastest growth among any region over the next decade, making it strategically important for the firm to increase its presence in the area. (Note – Barclays originally reports in GBP (Pound), the same has been converted to USD for ease of comparison).

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Bank#Europe#Barclays Stock Is#Bcs#Usd#Fy2021#Barclays Stock Has#Ficc#Barclays Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.75).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Decreases By 36.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives $6.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Financial ReportsSFGate

Barclays: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Barclays PLC (BCS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.95 billion. The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $7.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.57 billion, which missed Street forecasts.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes back slightly from the records they set a day earlier. Weakness in big technology companies was the biggest factor for the decline Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent while the techheavy Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well […]
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Barclays

Right now, Barclays Inc. (NYSE:BCS) share price is at $9.40, after a 1.29% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 2.89%, but in the past year, spiked by 63.19%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for Enphase Energy

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $217, which is approximately 26.10% above the present share price of $172.09. Sutton expects Enphase Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for Western Midstream Partners

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $23, which is approximately 17.05% above the present share price of $19.65. Tillett expects Western Midstream Partners to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the third quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSVS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.68).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Barclays appoints new co-heads of investment bank

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Barclays has promoted JF Astier and John Miller to lead its investment bank, as part of a new management team to oversee the business. The bank said the team, which will also include the heads of divisions such as human resources, compliance, legal and risk, will help its decision making to be more globally consistent and strategic.
Businessinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Colgate-Palmolive

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive on Friday, setting a price target of $88, which is approximately 4.28% above the present share price of $84.39. Lieberman expects Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Higher; HSBC, AXA Earnings Boost Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, helped by strong results from banking giant HSBC and French insurer AXA as well as healthy German retail sales. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.5% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.9% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 1%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Rallies As HSBC Profits Surge

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Monday as HSBC reported strong quarterly results and U.S. senators finalized details of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Britain's factories reported a further slowing of growth in July due to shortages and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with expectations.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€167.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.69 ($183.17).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 698

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Comments / 0

Community Policy