The East Coast Conference (ECC) and Generation Esports (GenE) have announced the formation of a new strategic partnership. The two organizations have come together to form a new strategic partnership where GenE, the parent company of the High School Esports League (HSEL), will be the ECC's Official Esports platform partner. the deal was made through the work of Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG)., who helped broker this partnership. A lot of the finer details weren't released, but what we do know is that the agreement will allow the ECC to market its member schools at HSEL events and utilize CSMG resources for monetization of their esports rights, all of which will begin in the Fall 2021 Season. We have some quotes below from all three groups about the new deal.