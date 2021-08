The School of the Art + Design and the College of the Arts is pleased to celebrate the ninth year of the Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize at Portland State University. We are proud to be able to reward and encourage young artists with this prize, the highest award offered in our school. It acknowledges the achievement and promise of our students and is an important expression of our values and commitment to excellence in higher education and the arts. This year’s submissions represented work in a wide range of media. General trends included the use of natural materials, reflecting on the environment as well as the interaction of art and technology. Many artists were working with concepts of home and family in their work as well.