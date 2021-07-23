Cancel
El Paso, TX

Small El Paso businesses make economic case for national monument designation of Castner Range: Rose Ortega

El Paso Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its picturesque views of the Franklin Mountains, diverse wildlife and vegetation, as well as its historic significance, Castner Range has long been one of the region’s mostly untouched treasures. Now, small businesses owners like myself are rallying around the preservation of Castner Range as American’s newest national monument. Our movement includes many businesses that are directly related to outdoor recreation and many others like mine that aren’t.

www.elpasotimes.com

