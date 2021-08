You might just miss Oliver’s Cafe in Glenville if you aren’t looking for it. The quaint one-story residential-looking building at 181 Freemans Bridge Road that has been home to Warren and Claudia Bush’s restaurant will only be open for about one more month. The cafe, named for a 1900s photo of a man the owners dubbed Oliver, opened Oct. 31, 1993. After almost 28 years – 22 of them under the Bushes’ management – the mainstay will close on Aug. 29.