Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Moore: What's cooking?

By John Moore
Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1977, I was finally old enough to get my first job — my first real job, that is. I mean the kind of job where you get a paycheck, instead of a wadded up fistful of $1 bills, like Mrs. Bone always handed me after I mowed her yard. (A yard that seemed endless and was filled with magnolia trees and plants I didn’t recognize.)

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Chicken Breasts#Bon App Tit#Cars#Social Security#Medicare#Medicaid#County Seat Fried Chicken#Southern#Piggly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
Related
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Jell-O Recipes

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. Jell-O Trivia (answers at end of article) In 1936 Jell-O came out with a cola flavored Jell-O. True or False. The residents of what United States city eat more lime flavored Jell-O than any other U.S. city. What were the first flavors of...
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Middlebury, CTEyewitness News

SOMETHING'S COOKING: Vyne Restaurant

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - From stylish décor to beautifully plated dishes, if you're looking for a high class dinning experience you'll find it at Vyne. They started back in 2009 as a small café with in a local consignment shop, now you'll find them on Whitmore Road in a much larger location.
Recipespurewow.com

Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (July 26 – August 1)

Ever heard of a revenge dinner party? It’s a food-filled soiree so epic that it makes up for lost time spent in solitude during quarantine. Since we know you’re eager to socialize and host, this week is all about low-lift meals that are elegant and impressive enough to serve guests (or your family or roommates). They taste even better when devoured outdoors, BTW.
RecipesPosted by
The Day

What to cook: Mr. G's Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

Has it only been two weeks since last I sat down at a booth in Mr. G's with co-owner George Gianakos and discussed All the Things in the World? The next day, in quick and gracious response to a request for a light, summery dish that Any Person could make at home, Gianakos's nephew Peter Farnan — who recently moved back to Connecticut from California to help run Mr. G's — delivered the following recipe. It's something the G folks came up with as a seasonal special, and it's been so successful it's going to become a regular part of the menu. Enjoy!
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Cook’s Tortas

Unlike many other spots on this guide, the bread at Cook’s in Monterey Park is handmade every day, and doesn’t resemble the fluffy telera rolls that most torta shops use. The bread here is actually more similar to a ciabatta roll and is the perfect vehicle for their bacalao torta. This fishy sandwich consists of spreadable salted cod that pulls apart like delicate shredded beef. If intense fishiness sets off alarms in your head, fear not because the saltiness is never overpowering. In fact, the bacalao really complements the sandwich’s mayo and buttery potatoes that add nice texture to the sandwich - along with bits of roasted garlic, sauteed peppers, and green olives for a great briney finish. Overall, this torta feels like a homemade fish casserole smeared inside a bread roll, and has us rethinking how great a fish sandwich can really be.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Chicken, Shrimp or Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $6 to $11. • Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road,...
RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Fresh, ripe tomatoes enhance meals

Each summer, I look forward to receiving homegrown tomatoes from friends and once again they are continuing their kindness. When I received the first bag, I washed the ripest one, removed the core from the top, cut the tomato in medium slices, sprinkled a bit of pepper on three slices and ate them and made a tomato sandwich with the remaining slices.
Devine, TXdevinenews.com

Let’s do a little stir-fry cooking

Rain and more rain seems to be the order of the week here in my area. I was up early and watched lots of lightening toward the east. No showers for me from that, but Wednesday evening we had a good shower. Each day the number of boxes I need to unpack goes down a little bit, but I am a long way from finished. Most of the drawers are finished, but the cabinets themselves lack a lot, of course, the stuff to be unpacked needs to be placed on higher shelves, and so I will wait until I have help! My computer is still down, but hopefully, since I brought it to Devine with me this trip, something can be done for me. Thank goodness for a son-in-law who knows computers backwards and forwards! My local tech could not do anything for me; he basically told me I needed an expert.
Recipesrecipes.net

What Is Capon: How To Cook It and Recipes To Try

Aside from the regular chicken and turkey, capon is also one of the poultry products that are best roasted. Although capon is not as popular as the two, its flavorful and tender meat is a delight to feast on especially during fancy events and major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you have it for Thanksgiving (or really any occasion) it’s best to pair it with salads or roasted potatoes like this roasted potato recipe dressed in shallots and dill!
RecipesNorwalk Hour

Weeknight pasta comes with tasty shortcut

On the Italian island of Sardinia, we were smitten with a richly flavored pasta with ground pork and wild fennel. It came loaded with a host of spices and herbs, including parsley, black pepper, fennel seed, paprika, red pepper flakes, onion and salt. Delicious, but with a daunting ingredient list...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER STEAK AND GRAVY

Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!
Recipesinkfreenews.com

Simmering Saturdays: Peanut Butter Lasagna

In a food processor, finely crush oreo cookies. Stir in melted butter. Press into a 9″ x13″ pan or glass dish. Place in the freezer while preparing the next layer. With mixer on medium, cream cheese, milk & peanut butter until fluffy. Slowly add in powdered sugar. Gently fold in whipped topping.
Recipeskcapplauds.net

Qaddafi’s Cook

Two young Mexican chefs caught in the tailspin of Muammar Qaddafi, Libyan dictator, and world’s bloodiest foodie. “Intense and charming…beautifully connects food, passion, and power.” Theatre is Easy, NYC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy