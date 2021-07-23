Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

“Then Jesus said to His disciples, ‘If anyone wants to come after Me, he must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it ...’ “. Matthew 16:24-25.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "votary"

Votary \VOH-tuh-ree\ (noun) - 1. One who is devoted, given, or addicted to some particular pursuit, subject, study, or way of life. 2 : A devoted admirer. 3 : A devout adherent of a religion or cult. 4 : A dedicated believer or advocate. "A priestess led a young man...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Perseverance in Suffering - Your Daily Prayer - July 31

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him” - James 1: 12. When tragic, unexpected circumstances happen, do you shake your fist, or do you trust God’s...
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "vitiate"

Vitiate \VISH-ee-ayt\ (transitive verb) - 1 : To make faulty or imperfect; to render defective; to impair; as, "exaggeration vitiates a style of writing." 2 : To corrupt morally; to debase. 3 : To render ineffective; as, "fraud vitiates a contract." "It seems churlish to say of a book that...
Religionam630theword.com

The Power of Prayer to Deliver You from Fear (Psalm 34:4) - Your Daily Bible Verse - July 30

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” - Psalm 34:4. A few years back, our family of six attended an out-of-town conference, staying in a large hotel in the greater Los Angeles, California area. Like Ezra fasted and prayed before embarking on a journey, we fasted and prayed beforehand for safe travels and protection over our luggage (Ezra 8:21).
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” ~ Matthew 19:14.
Religionguideposts.org

Bible Verses to Help You Live Worry-Free

Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? Matthew 6:25–27 (NIV)
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

This week we will go back to Psalms and read chapters 51 through 100. Some of these were written by David, some by others. They are songs and prayers from the heart. Joy and rejoicing are mentioned many times. Asking God to “hear my prayer” is also common. In all of these psalms there is no doubt that the writer knows that God is in charge and man is not.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“The law of your mouth is better to me than thousands of gold and silver.” (Psalms 119:72 AKJV) Material things will not meet the need of the human heart. Only God can do that. “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Practicing God’s preeminence

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
ReligionGalesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Churches succumbing to immoral ways

Editor, Register-Mail: A sign of the times? Many of our Christian denominations are succumbing to the whims and immoral ways of secular society. They call it "inclusion" and "diversity." Many churches have accepted non-traditional marriage and also treat abortion as if our God would accept those "choices." Compromising with those specific issues is not in accordance with his word or his will. Our church pews are full of sinners, but those sinners are seeking forgiveness. Our God loves all repentant sinners but he detests their sin. He will not accept nor forgive any unrepentant sin. All sin must be addressed from the pulpit even if addressing them steps on some toes and results in fewer people in the pews.
ReligionButler Eagle

Verse

Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world.
ReligionJoplin Globe

072921 Thursday verse

‘One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want. Whoever brings blessing will be enriched.’
ReligionTimes News

Vacation Bible School — a ‘mystery’ at Jacob’s Church

Jacob’s Church, Jacksonville, Lynn Township, presented Mystery Island Vacation Bible School for youngsters age 3 through sixth grade July 12-16. Students were divided into four groups - toddlers, preprimary, primary and juniors. They then rotated through different stations allowing them to have a number of different experiences each day. “We’ve...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Contending for God’s faithfulness

NASHVILLE (BP) — This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from The...
ReligionMartinsville Bulletin

The Bible's take on legal marijuana

Readers are already saying, “Good grief, the Bible does not even mention the word marijuana!” They’re not wrong: The Bible has no mention of marijuana. However, does that mean we cannot take what is in the Bible and use our reasoning abilities to see if the Bible approves or condones the recreational usage of marijuana?
icr.org

The Good Confession

“I give thee charge in the sight of God, who quickeneth all things, and before Christ Jesus, who before Pontius Pilate witnessed a good confession.” (1 Timothy 6:13) Young Timothy also had “professed a good profession [same word as ‘confession’] before many witnesses” (v. 12), evidently of similar substance and quality to that in the witness of Christ before Pilate. When the Jews urged Pilate to condemn Jesus to death, their charge was that “he made himself the Son of God” (John 19:7). Pilate gave Jesus opportunity to deny this charge and save His life, “but Jesus gave him no answer” (v. 9). Both by His silence, when a denial of the charge could have saved Him, and by His open testimony before Pilate that He was, in fact, a King from heaven itself—indeed “the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings, and Lord of lords” (1 Timothy 6:15)—it becomes clear that our own “good confession” must be a confession of our faith in Jesus Christ as Son of God, our Savior and Lord, especially when that confession is made openly before hostile witnesses.
Religionicr.org

Scripture Says/God Says

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” (2 Timothy 3:16) Among the many evidences for verbal inspiration, both within and without Scripture, is the frequent interchange of God recognized as the author of a particular passage with the human author who actually penned it. This can be true only if the very words recorded by the various authors are “God breathed” (the meaning of “inspiration”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy