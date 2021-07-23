Clarice Season 1 DVD release date set for September 2021

Are you ready to rewatch the first season of Clarice? While you can watch it on Paramount+, you’ll be able to get the Clarice Season 1 DVD soon. Sadly, it’s highly unlikely that a second season of the Silence of the Lambs sequel series is going to happen. That being said, it doesn’t stop anyone from enjoying the first season. Sure, there’s a cliffhanger ending because of the hope for more content, but that doesn’t stop you from enjoying the journey up to that point.