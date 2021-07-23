Cancel
Clarice Season 1 DVD release date set for September 2021

By Alexandria Ingham
Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to rewatch the first season of Clarice? While you can watch it on Paramount+, you’ll be able to get the Clarice Season 1 DVD soon. Sadly, it’s highly unlikely that a second season of the Silence of the Lambs sequel series is going to happen. That being said, it doesn’t stop anyone from enjoying the first season. Sure, there’s a cliffhanger ending because of the hope for more content, but that doesn’t stop you from enjoying the journey up to that point.

