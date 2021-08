VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Jail will soon be getting inmates transferred from the Nueces County Jail. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin told me they expect to get 20 inmates transferred from the Nueces County Jail within the next couple of weeks. Chief Deputy Franklin told me Nueces County will be paying to Victoria County $60 per inmate per day, Nueces County will take care of transporting the inmates here, and they would reimburse Victoria County for any medical emergency the Nueces County inmates would face here. Chief Deputy Franklin told me they are ready and prepared for the transfer, and that the extra inmates here would still not put the Victoria County Jail at even half capacity. The Victoria County Jail can hold 545 inmates. It currently has 240 inmates. The Nueces County jail is at full capacity.