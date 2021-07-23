Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the efforts by Longview first responders and others to rescue drivers — and vehicles — during Monday’s deluge. Longview Fire Department spokesman Kevin May said at least two water rescues were performed by firefighters in downtown and another in a neighborhood off Judson Road. And News-Journal photographer Michael Cavazos captured images of an employee with Cutter Towing trying to remove a stranded vehicle from chest-deep water in the underpass on High Street near Cotton Street.