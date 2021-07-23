Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

By Longview News-Journal
Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

GUSHER: For the efforts by Longview first responders and others to rescue drivers — and vehicles — during Monday’s deluge. Longview Fire Department spokesman Kevin May said at least two water rescues were performed by firefighters in downtown and another in a neighborhood off Judson Road. And News-Journal photographer Michael Cavazos captured images of an employee with Cutter Towing trying to remove a stranded vehicle from chest-deep water in the underpass on High Street near Cotton Street.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Longview, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Duster#Food Crisis#Gushers Dusters#Longview Fire Department#News Journal#Cutter Towing#The East Texas Food Bank#East Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy