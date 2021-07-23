Cancel
Normal, IL

Calendar: From garden tomatoes to pasta sauce

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. — The program From Garden Tomatoes to Pasta Sauce will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 at the Unity Community Center, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal. The taste of fresh garden tomatoes is no comparison to store-bought tomatoes that were likely picked unripe and traveled thousands of miles to their destination. Picked fresh, garden tomatoes make an excellent BLT or an addition to a salad, but when they come ripe all at once, there’s only so many BLTs you can stomach. Don’t let those tomatoes rot; turn them into pasta sauce, which can be enjoyed all year long.

