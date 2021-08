Alabama Securities Commission Issues Show Cause Order. MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA (July 21, 2021) – Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) Director Joseph Borg today announced that the ASC has issued a Show Cause Order to cryptocurrency company “BlockFi” based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Order gives them 28 days to show cause why they should not be directed to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities in Alabama. The securities issued by BlockFi are interest earning crypto currency accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs). BlockFi has raised at least $14.7 billion worldwide through the sale of these securities.