St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School annexed into town of Bluffton

blufftontoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School has been annexed into the town of Bluffton. Town Council unanimously approved its final reading of the church’s annexation request at a special meeting July 20. Council also approved a master plan for the roughly 60-acre property that includes potential expansions of the church and school, as well as commercial and multi-family residential development.

