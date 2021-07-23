St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School annexed into town of Bluffton
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and School has been annexed into the town of Bluffton. Town Council unanimously approved its final reading of the church’s annexation request at a special meeting July 20. Council also approved a master plan for the roughly 60-acre property that includes potential expansions of the church and school, as well as commercial and multi-family residential development.www.blufftontoday.com
Comments / 1