YouTuber Summer McKeen Missed The Mark In Her Latest YouTube Vlog On Eating Disorders

By Paige Skinner
buzzfeednews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. On Sunday, YouTuber Summer Mckeen uploaded a video titled “opening up about my ED & how I live a healthy life.” In it, she says she overcame binge-eating disorder and explains how. At the time of this writing, the video only has 171 dislikes, which is shocking, considering what she says in it.

