YouTuber Summer McKeen Missed The Mark In Her Latest YouTube Vlog On Eating Disorders

A TikTok couple has highlighted the differences in behaviour they exhibit as a result of growing up in different economic classes.Husband and wife Michaela and Alex, who go by the username @cuddleswpuddles on TikTok, recently discussed how their early circumstances influenced their behaviours as adults in a three-part series. In the first clip, Michaela prefaced the series by explaining that she grew up in poverty and experienced homelessness and food insecurity throughout her childhood and early adulthood, while her husband Alex grew up upper-class.According to Michaela, the vastly different economic backgrounds mean she and her husband have developed different habits...