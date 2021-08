"I just felt this rush of like, 'I'm not good enough for him. I don't know how to be his mom. I know how to feed him, but beyond that, am I suited for this?'" she said. Mandy Moore is opening up about her first months as a new mother and revealing some of the difficulties she’s faced during postpartum around her identity, friendships and parenthood responsibilities, particularly during the pandemic. During an Instagram conversation with clinical psychologist and perinatal mental health specialist Dr. Ashurina Ream, the actress and singer spoke candidly about how her “preconceived notions” of herself as a parent were quickly met by the realities of actual motherhood.