Disney Cruise Line Sets Date For Relaunch With New Safety Measures For All On Board
Disney Cruise Line has announced that the company will resume sailing on August 9, with the Disney Dream out of Port Canaveral. Like other cruise lines around the world, Disney Cruise Line halted sailings in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic surged around the world. The cruise line has had a bumpy road to resuming sailings, with its first test cruise being paused out of an abundance of caution due to seemingly positive coronavirus tests. Disney completed their test cruise starting July 17, with a two night voyage with Disney cast members and their guests.www.forbes.com
