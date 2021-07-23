Disney Cruise Line Sets Date For Relaunch With New Safety Measures For All On Board

What a wild year and a half it has been for the cruise industry! While COVID-19 might have put a hold on our adventures across the big blue, each and every day we’re hearing more positive cruise news circulating which are fantastic signs we’ll soon be returning to sailing. The Disney Cruise Line has had their share of us and downs. A test cruise out of Port Canaveral was postponed due to positive COVID results. Thankfully, that postponed cruise has since set sail for a successful trip. The Disney Cruise Line also set sail with passengers for the first time in over a year for a successful test cruise in the UK! Plus, the Canada cruise ban is ending soon which will open the door for Alaskan cruises. Good things are happening! And now, Disney has announced they have hired their first Public Health Officer for the Disney Cruise Line.