Olympia, WA

Out and About: Celebrate Oly style, see sculptures and bite into barbecue

 10 days ago

Singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson, one of Olympia’s best-known musicians, is headlining the LoveOly Summer Fest on Saturday, June 24. Dawson, known for her sweet and simple tunes and brutally honest lyrics, reached national prominence for her work on the Grammy-winning soundtrack to the 2007 coming-of-age film “Juno.” She’ll be playing at 5 p.m. on a stage outside the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Also on the bill is sultry Seattle hip-hop duo Peace and Red Velvet, playing at 4 p.m. This week’s festival also features the magic of Olympia favorite Jeff Evans at 12:30 p.m., a Zumba class at 2 p.m. and wood-turning demonstrations by Arbutus Folk School at 1, 2 and 3, plus bubbles, sidewalk chalk and crafts for kids, a beer garden and more. LoveOly Summer Fest is happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28. Find out more at the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s website.

